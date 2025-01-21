US President Donald Trump has signed an order to pull the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO). While signing the order at the White House, the 47th President of the United States said said that United States was unfairly paying less than China into the UN body and added, "World Health ripped us off." Donald Trump also signed an executive order to withdraw the United States from the Paris Climate Treaty. Donald Trump Signs Executive Order to Withdraw US from Paris Climate Accord.

US Pulls Out From WHO

BREAKING: Trump signs order to pull US from World Health Organization (WHO) pic.twitter.com/Hs6P5Qw2WE — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 21, 2025

