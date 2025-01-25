Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapaksa, was arrested on Saturday over corruption allegations in a property purchase case. The ex-navy officer was detained in Beliatta for alleged misconduct related to a holiday home in Kataragama, acquired during his father’s presidency before 2015. Last week, his uncle, ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was also questioned about the same property. This follows increased scrutiny of the Rajapaksa family under President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s government, which has pledged to address corruption from Mahinda Rajapaksa’s 2005–2015 tenure. Mahinda’s eldest son, Namal, has also faced questioning in a separate property case. Investigations continue. PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Re-Naming of Cultural Center in Sri Lanka’s Jaffna As ‘Thiruvalluvar Cultural Center’.

#FPNewsUpdate: Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on charges related to money laundering and illegally acquiring assets. pic.twitter.com/Bo0fExMQ5b — Firstpost (@firstpost) January 25, 2025

YR's arrest not a political witch hunt - NPP Yoshitha Rajapaksa was not arrested just because he is MR's son, but the law will be implemented if anyone has purchased lands or property illegally or in a suspicious manner, Min Nalinda Jayatissa said today. pic.twitter.com/ptS17x9BPE — Jamila Husain (@Jamz5251) January 25, 2025

