Zambian police have arrested Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, a 42-year-old Mozambican national, and Leonard Phiri, a 43-year-old village chief, for allegedly attempting to harm President Hakainde Hichilema using witchcraft. The two were caught in Lusaka with “assorted charms,” including a live chameleon, and charged under Zambia’s Witchcraft Act for “possession of charms,” “professing knowledge of witchcraft,” and “cruelty to wild animals.” Police revealed that Nelson Banda, brother of MP Emmanuel Banda, allegedly hired the suspects, promising over two million Zambian kwacha ($73,000). Nelson Banda, currently facing robbery charges in Zimbabwe, escaped custody earlier this year. The suspects remain in police custody and will face court proceedings soon. Witchcraft fears are common in Zambia, and the case has drawn significant public attention. No official date for their court appearance has been announced. Cholera in Zambia: India Sends Humanitarian Aid to African Country Following Deadly Outbreak.

Zambian Police Arrest 2 for Alleged Witchcraft Plot Against President Hichilema

