2024 has been a year of significant achievements, new initiatives, and strengthening ties with India and other key regions for 1xBet. The brand has entered into valuable partnerships, received prestigious awards, and presented its developments at the world's largest forums. Since 2007, 1xBet has operated as a global betting company in over 100 countries, while the bookmaker's website and app are available in 70 languages.

1xBet in India has become part of its sports life

In 2024, the company broke records in several key indicators, including the number of new users (+47%) and the number of active users (+60%).

“Our journey to India began in 2012 as part of our strategic expansion into the Asian market. The Indian sports betting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% until 2032. We were among the first to see the potential of this country with its growing sports culture and digitalization. Since then, India has become one of our key markets, and we are proud to be part of its sports life,” recalls Irina Kapoor, Head of Marketing at 1xBet.

Cricket is an iconic game and a national sport in India. That is why cricket occupies the most prominent place on the 1xBet platform - it is fixed at the top, and quick-access buttons are created for major tournaments, such as the IPL. The company's sports experts add special markets for cricket matches, including detailed individual player statistics.

The main measure of success for the Indian betting market is traditionally the indicators associated with the IPL. During the active IPL season, new user registrations on 1xBet increased by 35% compared to the last IPL season, the average bet amount - by 32%, and the number of FTDs - by 63%.

For the Indian audience, 1xBet offers:

a wide range of sports – from the mega-popular IPL to regional cricket, kabaddi and other sports tournaments;

a vast selection of betting markets and maximum odds for big winnings;

generous bonuses, promos for IPL, TNPL, Asia Cup, and T20 World Cup, as well as promos for holidays such as Holi and Diwali;

popular local payment solutions: PhonePe, Paytm, UPI;

personal support – 24/7 online chats and telephone hotlines, with operators speaking Hindi, Tamil, Bengali and other local languages;

mobility – a branded 1xBet mobile app and a special Lite app.

In 2024, 1xBet launched a special Lite version of its mobile app in India. This version supports all the platform functions but takes up less smartphone memory space, requires fewer resources during operation, and consumes less traffic. Thus, the app will work perfectly even on budget smartphones and at minimal mobile Internet speed.

Such adaptation to the market allowed the brand to create not just a gaming platform but a real sports fans community, covering classic disciplines as well as esports. One of the significant steps this year was the partnership with FIBA ​​- the International Basketball Federation, which organizes all the key tournaments at the national team level, including world and continental championships. 1xBet also became the key sponsor of Skyesports Masters - the first franchise esports league in India.

1xBet's support and contribution to the cricket development

1xBet is the first bookmaker in the industry to openly promote the principles of responsible gambling. One of the significant steps this year was the partnership with Suresh Raina. The iconic Indian player and former national cricket team captain became an ambassador of responsible gaming.

For two years, the brand's official ambassadors were prominent cricketers Dwayne Bravo and Kieron Pollard. The partnership with popular Indian actors Ankush Hazra, Sonu Sood and unsurpassed Mimi Chakraborty helped attract the attention of a new audience to sports.

1xBet also contributes to cricket’s development outside India. During the SA T20, the brand sponsored two teams at once: Joburg Super Kings and Durban's Super Giants. The former successfully made it to the Playoffs, while the latter became the runners-up. The bookmaker also extended its sponsorship contract with Durban's Super Giants for the SA T20 2025. Each agreement strengthens 1xBet's presence in the region and highlights its contribution to the sport's development.

The company also offers its users live broadcasts of the most important cricket championships and constantly works to expand the tournament list by purchasing the necessary licenses. Cricket fans can watch the match broadcasts on a mobile app for free after authorization.

How will the 1xBet users remember 2024

During IPL 2024, the brand launched several promos for sports fans. Over this time, users could enjoy the draws for three Nexon EV Prime XM cars, an Apple iPhone 15 Pro, an LG 4K Ultra HD 43″, a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, an Apple Watch Series 9, and other rewards. A total of 65 winners took these prizes home.

As part of the Prize Rush T20 promo, over 100 1xBet clients won prizes such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, ASUS ROG Strix G16, PlayStation 5, and many others.

Urvashi Rautela, a famous Indian actress, model, and beauty contestant, has become the new face of 1xBet Casino. Over the past year, numerous new games have been added to the Casino section, and agreements have been signed with new leading providers. At the same time, the entertainment developed by the 1xGames brand is especially popular among gambling fans. These steps have increased the company's audience by 40% compared to last year.

1xBet through the eyes of clients: “I feel like I'm playing real cricket myself”

For 1xBet, 2024 was a time of dialogue with clients. The company conducted regular surveys with more than 10,000 platform users. These studies allowed the brand to improve the product, which increasingly meets the players’ needs while maintaining a unique local identity.

Research also showed that the betting industry is changing. For users from India, 1xBet is more than just a gaming platform. “I feel like I'm playing real cricket myself,” they say.

“Our users tell stories about knowledge, experience, and expertise of sporting events. Our audience is approaching betting consciously, enjoying watching their favorite games and at the same time earning money from their deep knowledge of cricket and other sports. 1xBet allows Indian players to realize themselves and support their favorite teams during the IPL, Abu Dhabi T10 2024, T20 World Cup, Asia Cup, and even smaller regional championships,” says Irina Kapoor, a brand representative. “Our success can be judged by clients’ feedback. We are happy that one of the first reasons Indian fans chose us is high brand trust. It is followed by the best odds in the market, fast payouts, and excellent customer support.”

Win-Win partnership

The number of 1xBet affiliate program participants in India has grown by 70% over the past year — a high but expected figure. Thanks to the program's loyal terms, the average partner income can reach several thousand dollars or more. The amount depends on traffic sources and marketing strategy.

1xBet partners can regularly enjoy promos, which can help them increase their income further. A good example is the competition for the largest number of FTDs from India during the IPL and the World Cup. Several hundred partners joined the competition, sharing a $15,000 prize pool.

1xBet awards

1xBet's success in the Indian and global markets has been recognized by the iGaming community, with the brand receiving prestigious awards:

Affiliate Company of the Year – International Gaming Awards

– International Gaming Awards Best mobile casino experience – SiGMA Eurasia Awards

– SiGMA Eurasia Awards Best Affiliate Program 2024 – SiGMA Asia Awards

– SiGMA Asia Awards Digital Sports Betting Operator – Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific

– Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific Best Online Sportsbook 2024 – SiGMA East Europe Awards

– SiGMA East Europe Awards Best Mobile Sports Betting App 2024 – SiGMA Europe Awards

These awards confirm 1xBet's high standards. The company offers favorable conditions to partners and a unique gaming experience for its players. Today, 1xBet is a perfectly localized product with a global reputation.

What to expect in 2025

The 1xBet team is already preparing several important launches, including integrating artificial intelligence into the platform to better adapt to user needs. In 2025, the brand's Indian support service will learn to speak several more regional languages ​​so that the platform is ideally suited to each client.

Together with Suresh Raina, 1xBet will continue popularizing the principles of responsible betting in India and convey the importance of this approach to every player.

Thanks to relevant updates, the 1xPartners affiliate program will become even more convenient and effective. The brand plans to redesign the 1xpartners.com platform and Account to improve the user experience. One of the key innovations will be onboarding - a step-by-step training system for new partners. In addition to the technical side, before the start of IPL 2025, partners can expect a profitable promo to increase their income.

The plans for the next year also include new large-scale collaborations with leading sports teams and ambassadors. 1xBet's priority in 2025 is to continue developing a community built on love for sports and responsible gaming principles.

