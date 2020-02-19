Ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test 2020 Fan Believes Virat Kohli Is 'S**t With Tosses', Harsha Bhogle Comes Up With an Apt Response

Virat Kohli and Harsha Bhogle (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Toss plays an important factor in cricket. Sometimes, mostly in Test matches, it becomes a match-winning factor. Meanwhile, India takes on New Zealand in the first of the two-match Test series, and all eyes will be on the toss. On a green wicket, India will certainly to avoid batting first. With fans waiting in anticipation for the Test series to begin, one of Twitter user believes that Indian captain is 'sh*t' when it comes to tosses. Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, however, came up with an apt response to the fans strange opinion.

"Kohli is s**t with tosses. So no guesses there. India should mentally prepare to bat first," wrote a Twitter user named @AmazonVat. In repose to it, Bhogle quoted the tweet and wrote, "Can anyone be "good" at the toss?"

Here's Harsha Bhogle's Response

Can anyone be "good" at the toss? https://t.co/DlkcLwrq7h — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 19, 2020

After the T20I and One-Day International (ODI) series, India and New Zealand will face-off in the game's longest format. India whitewashed Kiwis 5-0 in the T20I series. However, the Blackcaps bounced back to clean sweep the Men in Blue in three-match ODI series.

The first Test between India and New Zealand takes place at the Basin Reserve in Wellington and will begin from February 21 onwards. The second and last Test will be held at Hagley Oval in Christchurch from February 29 onwards.