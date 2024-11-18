Australia National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming: Australia will look to complete a series whitewash against visitors Pakistan when both teams clash in the third and final match of the three-T20I series, with Josh Inglis and Co. leading 2-0. Australia National Cricket Team notched a narrow 13-run win in the second AUS vs PAK T20I at Sydney, giving them an unassailable lead. Meanwhile, for AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 live streaming online and TV channel live telecast in India details you can scroll down. Pakistan Likely Playing XI for 3rd T20I vs Australia: Check Predicted Pakistan 11 for AUS vs PAK Match in Hobart.

After clinching a rain-curtailed first T20I, Australia made a modest 147 against a raging Pakistan pace attack on Saturday, where Matthew Short top-socred with 32, while Haris Rauf snarred four wickets. Despite Usman Khan's quick 52, Pakistan failed to chase the target as they kept losing wickets, which cost them the match and the series.

When is Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2024? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I will take on November 18 and will be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The Australia vs Pakistan third T20I will commence at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). 'Teri T20 Vich Jagah Nahi Ban Rahi' Fans Taunt Babar Azam During AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Video Goes Viral.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2024 Match On TV?

The official broadcaster for AUS vs PAK T20I Series 2024 in India are Star Sports Network. Live telecast of AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I will be available for live viewing on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports THD channels. For online viewing options read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20I 2024 Match?

Star Sports also owns the digital rights for AUS vs PAK T20Is 2024 in India and will provide live streaming on their OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. Fans can head over to the Disney+Hotstar app and website for a live viewing option of AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024 for which a subscription will be needed.

