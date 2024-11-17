Pakistan Likely XI for AUS vs PAK 3rd T20I 2024: The Pakistan national cricket team will take on the Australia national cricket team in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday, November 18. Pakistan have already been outplayed in the two T20Is which they lost by 29 runs and 13 runs respectively to concede the series. Mohammad Rizwan and his men would now look to sign off the series on a high and also avoid a whitewash as they take on a highly confident Australia national cricket team in Hobart. In this article, we shall take a look at what Pakistan cricket team's likely XI might be for the final T20I against Australia. AUS vs PAK Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Australia vs Pakistan Match in Hobart.

The AUS vs PAK 1st T20I 2024, which was shortened by rain, saw Sahibzada Farhan opening the innings alongside Mohammad Rizwan and in the second game, the Pakistan captain was accompanied by his predecessor as they started the chase. While the nature of both games, (with the first one being reduced to seven-overs-a-side) might have dictated the playing XI, it remains to be seen if Pakistan make any changes to their XI. Will seniors like Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi be rested after having featured in all the matches on the Australia tour so far to make space for more youngsters, giving them a chance to impress before the tour of Zimbabwe?

Top-Order: After the opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam failed to put up a good show in Sydney, there might be a change at the top of the order for Pakistan. Much like the first T20I, Sahibzada Farhan could make his way back as an opener while Babar Azam bats at number three. Haris Rauf Becomes Pakistan Cricket Team's Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker In T20 Internationals, Achieves Landmark During AUS vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024.

Middle-Order: Usman Khan, who was in good form in the 2nd T20I, will hold on to the number four slot in the batting order. Salman Ali Agha, the vice-captain of the T20I side, will look to lead the middle-order with a solid show with bat in hand, after falling for a first-ball duck in Sydney. Apart from Usman Khan, another positive for Pakistan in the middle-order is Irfan Khan , who scored 37* off 28.

All-Rounders: Salman Ali Agha once again is set to be the prime all-rounder for Pakistan and a lot would rest on him if Pakistan are to avoid a whitewash. Besides his batting, Salman Ali Agha will also look forward to chipping in with few good overs for Pakistan. Abbas Afridi and Shaheen Afridi also can swing the bat when it is needed.

Bowlers: Pakistan have been heavily reliant on fast bowling in the T20I series and the same is set to continue, with Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Abbas Afridi forming the pace attack. Out of all the pacers, Haris Rauf has been the best so far for Pakistan on this tour. Young Sufiyan Muqeem is set to be the sole frontline spinner while Mohammad Rizwan also can use the services of Salman Ali Agha for a few overs if the need arises.

Pakistan's Likely XI for 3rd T20I vs Australia

Mohammad Rizwan (c and wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Sufiyan Muqeem

