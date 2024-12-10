After police refused to file a woman’s sexual harassment complaint against star batter Babar Azam, the woman went to trial court. The court ordered police to register the case against the star batter. Babar Azam had challenged the trial court's order in the Lahore High Court. The LHC heard the case and extended the stay order on the decision to register the case as per Express News report. Justice Mohammad Waheed Khan issued the order on the petition of former cricket team captain Babar Azam, while Barrister Haris Azmat represented the 30-year-old cricketer. A further hearing of Babar Azam's petition will take place on December 12. PAK vs SA 2024-25: Babar Azam Returns to Test and T20I Sides, Shaheen Afridi Rested for Tests As Pakistan Name Squads for South Africa Tour.

Babar Azam Sexual Harassment Case

A few years ago, Hamiza Mukhtar contended that she and Babar Azam had been in a relationship for a long time. She even mentioned that Azam had her abort the child conceived promising to marry her, saying it won't be good for them to have a child before marriage. Later the woman went to Naseerabad police to have an FIR (First Investigation Report) registered against Babar Azam but they refused to do so.

Then she went to a trial court to seek help with all the documents including medical documents to prove her abortion and her relation with Azam. The report further added that she requested the court to issue directives to concerned quarters to register an FIR against Azam for blackmailing and fornicating with her in the name of marriage. She added that she and her family received threats.

A report by officials was submitted in the court of additional district and sessions Judge Abid Raza Khan in connection with the 'harassment petition' filed by Mukhtar, seeking direction to restrain police from 'harassing and blackmailing' her and her family members. As of now, the case’s next hearing is on December 12 with the Lahore High Court.

