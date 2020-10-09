Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 25 of the Indian Premier League 2020. The clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 10, 2020 (Saturday). Though just two points separate the two teams, their performances have been much different with the Virat Kohli-led side impressing while CSK are struggling at the moment. Meanwhile, let's find out betting odds, free bet odds, predictions and favourites for CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 match 25. CSK vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 25.

Royal Challengers Bangalore lost their last game against DC after winning two on the bounce and will be hoping to get back on the winning way against a CSK side, who unlike them are failing to get over the line. The MS Dhoni-led side have won just twice in their six games so far and find them third from bottom in the points table. RCB have a chance to move into the top half of the team standings while Chennai could get in touching distance of the top teams with a win.

CSK vs RCB Betting Odds and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, despite their poor form, Chennai Super Kings are the favourites to win this game. Bet365 have placed 2.00 bet odds for CSK while for RCB it is 1.80. CSK vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

Historically Chennai Super Kings have had the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore, but considering their recent struggles, the Virat Kohli-led side will start as the favourites to win this game.

The two teams have met each other 24 times in the competition and Chennai Super Kings have a slight advantage in the head-to-head record. MS Dhoni’s team have won this fixture 15 times, compared to RCB’s eight wins while one game has ended in No Result.

