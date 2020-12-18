Dan Worrall, Australia Pacer, to Return to Gloucestershire in 2021

London, December 18: Right-arm fast bowler Dan Worrall will return to play for Gloucestershire in 2021. The 29-year-old Australia international will be eligible to play in all formats in 2021 having previously played in the County Championship and Royal London Cup for the club.

Worrall last played in England in 2019 when he featured in two One-Day cup matches, taking two wickets in each encounter. This winter, he played four-day cricket for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield and has took four wickets in two matches while bowling economically. Gloucestershire Brutally Troll Babar Azam Over Pakistan Captain’s Poor Show in Vitality T20 Blast 2020, Says ‘Rankings Don’t Matter on the Pitch’ (Watch Video).

SIGNED: Dan Worrall to return to Gloucestershire ✍ Franky will be eligible to play in all formats in 2021👊 “They have a cracking bunch of lads who are all really dedicated to competing with the best, I can’t wait to be a part of that culture again" Read more ⬇#GoGlos 💛🖤 — Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) December 17, 2020

In 2018, Worrall made four appearances in the County Championship and made a good impression in his short time, taking 16 wickets in four matches with best figures of 6/85. He also recorded his first-class career best with the bat, making 50 on his home debut against Glamorgan.

"I'm really excited to be back with Glos in 2021. They have a cracking bunch of lads who are all really dedicated to competing with the best and I can't wait to be a part of that culture again," said Worrall.

"I have played a couple of seasons with Gloucestershire and love being in Bristol. The squad has had a couple of changes and the injection of some young talent into the group is exciting for the future of the club. My goal is to perform individually to a high standard and help lead the young players in the squad to develop and fulfil their potential," he added. Worrall is currently playing for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

"He can play in all formats; he's showing that right now in the BBL and he's played a couple of four-day games for South Australia so he's very flexible in what he can do with his skills which is very useful to have," Gloucestershire head coach Richard Dawson said. 2021 will be the first year in which Dan will be available for selection for the entire season.

