DC vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2024: In the match number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 Delhi Capitals (DC) takes on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match will begin at 07:30 PM. Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in DC vs KKR on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team prediction ahead of Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match 16. IPL 2024 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Indian Premier League Season 17.

Riding high on confidence after two back to back wins, Kolkata Knight Riders will be looking to complete a hat-trick of victories as they meet Delhi Capitals, who have won just one game out of three. The season's first victory for DC came against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last outing. DC will be looking to maintain the winning streak now. Meanwhile, in the DC vs KKR Dream11 fantasy playing XI we have added five players from DC while rest from KKR to complete our Dream11 fantasy playing XI. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

DC vs KKR IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant (DC) and Philip Salt (KKR).

Batsmen: David Warner (DC), Rinku Singh (KKR), and Shreyas Iyer (KKR).

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh (DC), Axar Patel (DC), Andre Russell (KKR) and SUnil Narine (KKR).

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) and Mukesh Kumar (DC).

DC vs KKR IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Andre Russell (c) and Sunil Narine (vc).

DC vs KKR IPL 2024 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Rishabh Pant (DC), Phil Salt (KKR), David Warner (DC), Rinku Singh (KKR), Shreyas Iyer (KKR), Mitchell Marsh (DC), Axar Patel (DC), Andre Russell (KKR), Sunil Narine (KKR), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) and Mukesh Kumar (DC).

