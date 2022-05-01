Lucknow Super Giants registered a six-run win over Delhi Capitals in the thrilling 45th match of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium. With this win, LSG jumped to second place on the points table with 14 points while DC are slotted in at the sixth spot with eight points. Chasing a big total, Delhi were off to a poor start as LSG pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Mohsin Khan got the crucial scalps of Prithvi Shaw and David Warner respectively inside the first three overs. After losing two wickets in quick succession, the pressure was on Delhi but Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh decided to counter-attack. Prithvi Shaw Fined 25% of His Match Fee for Breaching IPL Code of Conduct.

Just when it seemed like DC had wrested back the advantage, Marsh edged one behind off K. Gowtham. To make matters worse for Delhi, Ravi Bishnoi rattled Lalit Yadav's stumps with the googly. With just under 80 required for victory, Mohsin delivered another crucial blow by castling Pant.



Rovman Powell raised the hopes of Delhi with his blistering hitting. But, just in the nick of time, Moshin gave DC another blow when he extracted some bounce by pounding it on a short of a length to dislodge Powell. With wickets falling at regular intervals, it was left to the spin pair of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav to push the side closer to the target and they did a commendable job. In the 19th over, Kuldeep and Axar combined to collect a boundary and a six off Chameera to bring the equation down to 21 off 6. In the first delivery of the final over, Kuldeep pulled a slower short ball from Marcus Stoinis for a six. However, despite a harsh call (wide), Stoinis was able to nail a few yorkers and gave only two runs in the next four balls to ensure LSG would come out victorious. Axar hit a six off the final ball but by then it was more or less over for DC as they were restricted to 189-7 in 20 overs, losing by 6 runs. Meanwhile, check out some stat highlights from DC vs LSG game. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

# KL Rahul scored his 29th half-century in IPL.

# Deepak Hooda scored his sixth IPL half-century.

# Marcus Stoinis completes 1000 runs in IPL.

Rovman Powell completes 2000 runs in T20 cricket.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants after winning the toss opted to bat first. After losing Quinton de Kock in the powerplay, KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda formed a 95-run stand for the second wicket. While Rahul scored 77 off 51 balls, Hooda contributed 52 off 34 balls. For Delhi Capitals, Shardul Thakur scalped the all three wickets to fall.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2022 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).