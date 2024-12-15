DC Team 2025: After losing two successive Women's Premier League (WPL) finals, Delhi Capitals will look to build a squad that takes them past the finish line this time around. Making it to the final in both the editions of the WPL so far speaks volumes of the team's consistency in the tournament. Delhi Capitals have had some stellar performances in the two years under the leadership of Meg Lanning and the experienced Australian will look to marshall her troops for a first-ever title for the franchise in the upcoming edition. In this article, we shall take a look at the Delhi Capitals squad for WPL 2025. On Which Channel WPL 2025 Auction Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Women's Premier League Players' Bidding Event Free Live Streaming Online?

Delhi Capitals, on expected lines and like most franchises, have retained their core players which include skipper Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen among others. With four slots to fill and a remaining purse of Rs 2.5 crore, Delhi Capitals have their task cut out as they hope to acquire the players that can fill in the gaps left in the side. WPL 2025 Auction: List of Players Set to Go Under the Hammer During Women's Premier League Players Bidding Event Announced.

DC Players Bought at WPL 2025 Auction: Nandini Kashyap (INR 10 lakh), N. Charani (INR 55 lakh), Sarah Bryce (INR 10 lakh), Niki Prasad (INR 10 lakh)

Purse Spent: INR 85 Lakh

Purse Remaining: INR 1.65 Crore

Slots Filled: 18/18

DC Players Retained Ahead of WPL 2025 Auction: Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, and Titas Sadhu

DC Previous Season Recap: Delhi Capitals had a poor performance in the WPL 2024 final where they managed just 113 runs in 18.3 overs against RCB. The bowlers did try but the target, which was too small, was achieved by Royal Challengers Bengaluru with three balls to spare.

