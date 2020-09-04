After failing to clinch the three match-T20I series against England is all set to take on Australia in the game of the series. With this series, Australia will end their cricketing drought in the three-match T20I series. The first game will happen at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. In this article, we shall bring to you the online streaming and telecast details of the first game, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the game and pitch report of the stadium. So for the visiting team, we have Aaron Finch holding the reins of the team. Marnus Labuschagne and Marcus Stoinis might not even feature in the game. For the home team, Eoin Morgan will continue to lead the side. England vs Australia 1st T20I 2020: Southampton Weather and Rain Forecast, Check Pitch Report of Rose Bowl Cricket Ground

The team had beaten Australia in the semi-finals of World Cup 2019 which was a 50-over format. For both the teams, this series should have been a part of the preparation for T20 World Cup 2020. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, the mega-event has been postponed to 2021. The pitch at Southampton is traditionally known to be a high-scoring ground and supports the batsmen. There are slight chances of rain which could interfere in the game. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

England vs Australia, 1st T20I Match 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of England vs Australia T20I 2020 series in India. Hence, lovers of the game can watch the live telecast of ENG vs AUS 1st T20I 2020 on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels. Unfortunately, no Hindi commentary will be available for this match.

England vs Australia, 1st T20I Match 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans, who are not able to enjoy ENG vs AUS 1st T20I 2020, can catch the encounter on SonyLIV as it is the official OTT platform of Sony. The ENG vs AUS live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and mobile app as well. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of ENG vs AUS with free live streaming available on JIO TV. Airtel TV will also provide online streaming of ENG vs AUS.

England vs Australia, 1st T20I Match 2020 Day 1 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates

In case, you are not able to watch ENG vs AUS 1st T20I 2020 online or on TV, you can always follow the live score updates online. Latestly.com will be providing you with the live updates of the match

The fans and cricketers in Australia would be quite excited for the game, particularly after a break enforced due to the coronavirus. The match will begin at 10.30 pm IST. Stay tuned for more updates related to the match.

