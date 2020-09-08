England aim to register a clean sweep as they take on Australia in the third and final T20I of the series at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Tuesday (September 8). Eoin Morgan and Co, who have already won the series 2-0, must be high on confidence with the previous performances while Australia will fight for pride. Also, the visitors would like to get a win under their belt before heading towards the three-match ODI series. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, telecast, venue and other details of the game, you can scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. England vs Australia 3rd T20I 2020: Southampton Weather and Rain Forecast.

Along with losing the series, Aaron Finch’s men have also given their top spot in T20I team rankings to England, and they must aim for redemption. However, the Aussies have a great chance to clinch the dead-rubber game as Jos Buttler and left the bio-secure and will not feature in the upcoming match. The dashing wicket-keeper batsman was the chief architect of England’s victory in the first two games, and his ouster is likely to leave a great void. England vs Australia 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction.

On the other hand, Australia might give a rest to the injury-prone Mitchell Starc and some other players to test their bench strength. The likes of Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams and Josh Philippe have done exceptionally well in the domestic circuit, and one of them might get their maiden international cap. Also, Marnus Labuschagne scored a century in practice matches and might get a chance to play. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at streaming and other details.

England vs Australia, 3rd T20I Match 2020 Schedule (Date, Match Time and Venue Details)

The third T20I between England and Australia third Test match will take place on September 8 (Tuesday) at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton. The game will witness an early start as it will go underway at 10:30 pm (IST) and 6:00 pm (Local Time).

England vs Australia, 3rd T20I Match 2020 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster of England vs Australia T20I 2020 series in India. Hence, lovers of the game can watch the live telecast of ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020 on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels. Unfortunately, no Hindi commentary will be available for this match.

England vs Australia, 3rd T20I Match 2020 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans, who are not able to enjoy ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020, can catch the encounter on SonyLIV as it is the official OTT platform of Sony. The ENG vs AUS live streaming will be available on SonyLiv website and mobile app as well. JIO subscribers can also follow live action of ENG vs AUS with free live streaming available on JIO TV. Airtel TV will also provide online streaming of ENG vs AUS.

England vs Australia, 3rd T20I Match 2020 Day 1 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates

In case, you are not able to watch ENG vs AUS 3rd T20I 2020 online or on TV, you can always follow the live score updates online. Latestly.com will be providing you with the live updates of the match

Unlike the whole season, rain didn’t play much part in the first two encounters of the game and luckily, the climate is expected to be cricket friendly in this game as well. Hence, fans must brace themselves to witness a full-fledged cricket action.

