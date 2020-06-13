From First Salary to Playing Alongside MS Dhoni for CSK, Suresh Raina Opens Up During Twitter Q&A Session

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina much like many of his colleagues was supposed to take part in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), however, the cash-rich league has been postponed for the time bring being due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With Raina fans unable to watch their favourite player on the field, the 33-year-old held a Q&A session on social media to interact with them. Suresh Raina Shares Adorable Picture With His ‘Curious Cat’ Son Rio, Says ‘All He Wants These Days Is to Explore Everything’ (See Post).

On Saturday, Suresh Riana announced that he will be answering questions from his fans and will be giving away signed merchandise to some of his admirers. ‘Its been a while, let’s do #askraina Q&A session today -13th June at 6pm IST. 5 best questions will get a signed merchandise from me, my team from ArtKonnect will get in touch. Please use the hashtag’ Raina wrote on his Twitter. ‘To Moments That Matter’: Suresh Raina Shares Throwback Picture With MS Dhoni.

Ask Raina

Its been a while, let’s do #askraina Q&A session today -13th June at 6pm IST. 5 best questions will get a signed merchandise from me, my team from ArtKonnect will get in touch. Please use the hashtag ✌️ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 13, 2020

The 33-year-old received a load of questions ranging from his experience of playing alongside MS Dhoni for CSK to what he has been currently doing to keep himself busy during the lockdown.

A fan shared a photo of MS Dhoni and Raina with their daughters and asked the batsman’s opinion to which he replied ‘We play at CSK as a family’

CSK is a Family

We play at CSK as a family — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 13, 2020

When asked about what new things he has been trying during the lockdown, Raina said that he is learning to cook different dishes.

Cooking Different Dishes

I am cooking different dishes at home currently — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 13, 2020

While speaking with his fans, Raina also revealed that when he received his first salary from Air India, he bought a bag for his sister with it.

First Salary

First salary that I got from Air India, I bought a handbag for my sister. — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 13, 2020

Suresh Raina has captained India in 12 ODIs and 2 T20Is and when BCCI asked him about his experience while leading the national side, the 33-year-old said ‘It’s been a great honour and proud moment.’

Captain of India

It’s been a great honour and proud moment !! 🇮🇳🏏🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 13, 2020

Raina also revealed which actor he would like to portray him if a movie is ever made about him in the future.

Movie About Raina?

Ok I think Dulquer Salmaan or Shahid Kapoor .. what do you suggest — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 13, 2020

Suresh Raina is one of the best players to have ever don the Indian jersey and has represented the national side in all three formats of the game. The left-handed batsman made his debut for India in 2005 and was a crucial part in the team’s 2011 World Cup triumph. He is also the first-ever Indian to score a century in T20 internationals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).