Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

From First Salary to Playing Alongside MS Dhoni for CSK, Suresh Raina Opens Up During Twitter Q&A Session

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 07:32 PM IST
A+
A-
From First Salary to Playing Alongside MS Dhoni for CSK, Suresh Raina Opens Up During Twitter Q&A Session
Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: Getty)

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina much like many of his colleagues was supposed to take part in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), however, the cash-rich league has been postponed for the time bring being due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With Raina fans unable to watch their favourite player on the field, the 33-year-old held a Q&A session on social media to interact with them. Suresh Raina Shares Adorable Picture With His ‘Curious Cat’ Son Rio, Says ‘All He Wants These Days Is to Explore Everything’ (See Post).

On Saturday, Suresh Riana announced that he will be answering questions from his fans and will be giving away signed merchandise to some of his admirers. ‘Its been a while, let’s do #askraina Q&A session today -13th June at 6pm IST. 5 best questions will get a signed merchandise from me, my team from ArtKonnect will get in touch. Please use the hashtag’ Raina wrote on his Twitter. ‘To Moments That Matter’: Suresh Raina Shares Throwback Picture With MS Dhoni.

Ask Raina

The 33-year-old received a load of questions ranging from his experience of playing alongside MS Dhoni for CSK to what he has been currently doing to keep himself busy during the lockdown.

A fan shared a photo of MS Dhoni and Raina with their daughters and asked the batsman’s opinion to which he replied ‘We play at CSK as a family’

CSK is a Family

When asked about what new things he has been trying during the lockdown, Raina said that he is learning to cook different dishes.

Cooking Different Dishes

While speaking with his fans, Raina also revealed that when he received his first salary from Air India, he bought a bag for his sister with it.

First Salary

Suresh Raina has captained India in 12 ODIs and 2 T20Is and when BCCI asked him about his experience while leading the national side, the 33-year-old said ‘It’s been a great honour and proud moment.’

Captain of India

Raina also revealed which actor he would like to portray him if a movie is ever made about him in the future.

Movie About Raina?

Suresh Raina is one of the best players to have ever don the Indian jersey and has represented the national side in all three formats of the game. The left-handed batsman made his debut for India in 2005 and was a crucial part in the team’s 2011 World Cup triumph. He is also the first-ever Indian to score a century in T20 internationals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 07:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
#askraina Chennai Super Kings CSK India National Cricket Team IPL ipl 2020 MS Dhoni Suresh Raina Suresh Raina Twitter
You might also like
BCCI Puts Restrictions on Employees From Talking to Media, Warns Against Leaking Critical Information: Report
Cricket

BCCI Puts Restrictions on Employees From Talking to Media, Warns Against Leaking Critical Information: Report
Vasant Raiji, India’s Oldest First-Class Cricketer, Passes Away at 100; Twitterati Pays Tribute
Cricket

Vasant Raiji, India’s Oldest First-Class Cricketer, Passes Away at 100; Twitterati Pays Tribute
Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Chris Gayle Uncle After Universe Boss Tried to Troll the Indian Spinner on Instagram
Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal Calls Chris Gayle Uncle After Universe Boss Tried to Troll the Indian Spinner on Instagram
Darren Sammy Explains Birthday Greeting to VVS Laxman Amid IPL Racism Controversy
Sports

Darren Sammy Explains Birthday Greeting to VVS Laxman Amid IPL Racism Controversy
Virat Kohli's Latest Instagram Post is All About Thoughts! Is Indian Captain Thinking About Cricket?
Cricket

Virat Kohli's Latest Instagram Post is All About Thoughts! Is Indian Captain Thinking About Cricket?
Harbhajan Singh Recalls How His Ability to Bowl Doosra Helped Him Get a Place in the Indian Team
Cricket

Harbhajan Singh Recalls How His Ability to Bowl Doosra Helped Him Get a Place in the Indian Team
Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Heartfelt Message on Instagram As He Completes Four Years in International Cricket
Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Heartfelt Message on Instagram As He Completes Four Years in International Cricket
‘No Role Model Was Bigger Than You’: Gautam Gambhir Responds to VVS Laxman’s Appreciation Post on Twitter
Cricket

‘No Role Model Was Bigger Than You’: Gautam Gambhir Responds to VVS Laxman’s Appreciation Post on Twitter
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement