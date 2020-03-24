Happy Birthday Shakib Al Hasan: Check Out 5 Memorable Performances by the Bangladeshi All-Rounder As He Turns 33

Shakib Al Hasan. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

If there is one cricketer that has been synonymous with the rise of Bangladesh cricket in the last decade or so, it is all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. The immensely talented cricketer has represented Bangladesh in 56 tests, 206 ODIs and 76 T20 games. With close to 6323 ODI runs and 3862 test runs, he is also way ahead of the majority of compatriots when it comes to run-scoring. In the shortest version of the game, the former Bangladesh skipper is quite a hit in the global leagues. Though he has not played a competitive game since October 2019 after being handed a ban by the ICC for breach of corruption laws, he remains a heartthrob. Shakib Al Hasan Promises to Come Back Stronger, Wife Umme Shares an Emotional Post Backing her Husband.

On his 33rd birthday, we take a trip down the memory lane to look at his five memorable innings.

114 vs New Zealand – A wonderful century from Shakib Al Hasan helped Bangladesh beat New Zealand in this humdinger of a contest. The Tigers were blown away by the Kiwi attack early on but then Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah put on 224 to help their side make it the semis of the Champions Trophy.

4/13 vs Brisbane Heats – Shakib Al Hasan picked up 4/13 to help restrict Brisbane Heat to a score of 80. His team Melbourne Renegades lost five wickets but reached home in the end to claim a fantastic victory.

217 vs New Zealand – On the pacey wickets of New Zealand, Shakib Al Hasan did what many Bangladeshi batsmen have dreamt in the past. The Bangladesh all-rounder hit a 217 as the Tigers scored 595. Despite his heroics, the away side went on to lose the game.

124* vs West Indies – Bangladesh were given a target of 322 to win in a 2019 World Cup game and Shakib Al Hasan’s unbeaten 124* helped them chase the mammoth target with 7 wickets to spare. This game showcased how far this Asian team has come in terms of development and playing under pressure.

86* vs Dhaka Gladiators – In his early days, Shakib Al Hasan was known for his fierce hitting and against Dhaka Gladiators in the Bangladesh Premier League semi-final in 2012, he delivered just that. A fierce 86* of 41 balls had his team on the brink of a victory chasing 192 but unfortunately, they lost.

We hope to see Shakib Al Hasan on the cricket field soon with Bangladesh cricket missing his effective leadership. On his birthday, the entire team of LatestLY.com wishes him a very Happy Birthday.