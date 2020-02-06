Harbhajan Singh Wishes Sreesanth on His Birthday, Twitterati React with Hilarious Memes

Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth grabbed headlines for the slap gate controversy during the IPL 2008. Bhajji had slapped Sreesanth after the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. Post this, the two managed to stay good friends with each other. But here’s a gesture from Bhajji which once again grabbed headlines. Sreesanth celebrated his 37th birthday today and Bhaji took to social media to wish the pacer. No sooner this happened, the netizens could not keep calm and posted hilarious memes. Sreesanth Dismisses Reports of Switching to Congress after Meeting Shashi Tharoor, says, 'I am BJP karyakartha and proud of it'.

The spat between the two was sorted out on that very night as Sree went on with the tournament. Whereas, Bhajji was banned from the rest of the tournament. Bhajji took to social media and wrote, “Happy birthday Shanta @sreesanth36 Have a good year”. Sreesanth also responded the same by retweeting the tweet. Check out the tweet below:

Happy birthday Shenta @sreesanth36 have a good year.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 6, 2020

No sooner this happened, the netizens reacted to the tweet. A few of them had a hilarious reaction to the post.

Ohh paajii bhul chuk maaf😂likh do — Vivek Sharma (@Vivek71017) February 6, 2020

Happy birthday sreesanth bhaiya pic.twitter.com/cWaPjwkq46 — Naresh Bishnoi (@imnareshbishnoi) February 6, 2020

Bhajji's gift to shree - pic.twitter.com/jZtOwiPc8U — Ashish Zawar (@marwadihumor) February 6, 2020

However, this is not the first time that Bhajji has messaged Sree on social media. The Turbanator had wished the former Indian pacer during Onam. “Happy Onam to all Malayali friends.. specially to my friend @sreesanth36.. have a good one,” he wrote on social media. Sreesanth was banned after the infamous spot-fixing charges in 2013. However, the tenure was reduced to seven years last year in August.