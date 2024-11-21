The Australia National Cricket Team is all geared up to take on the India National Cricket Team in a five-match Test series. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 is all set to get underway from Friday, November 22. The India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 will be played at the Optus Stadium (Perth Stadium) in Perth, Australia. Pat Cummins-led Australia will have a significant advantage as the BGT 2024-25 is happening in Australia. India will be coming into the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 under a bit of pressure. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About India vs Australia Cricket Match in Perth.

India fell prey to New Zealand in the three-match Test series at home. This series loss against New Zealand has made their chances to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final very hard as India now have to win the BGT 2024-25 by 4-1 at least. Australia will take advantage of this pressure and will not let India breathe easily. IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 will see Jasprit Bumrah as the captain of India because Rohit Sharma is not available.

Perth Weather Updates Live

There was a bit of rain that took place before the matchday but as per the live weather report above, there are no chances of rain during the IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 day 1. The temperature during India vs Australia 1st Test 2024 day 1 will vary between 17-21 degrees Celsius. It is a piece of good news for fans as they will be able to enjoy the match without the interruption of rain. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Australia Captain Pat Cummins Offers Nathan McSweeney Encouraging Advice Ahead of Test Debut Against India, Says ‘He Doesn’t Need To Strike It at 80 Like David Warner Did’.

Optus Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch in the Optus Stadium will be a drop-in pitch which means a separate pitch was prepared and was installed on the ground. Before the drop-in pitch, the spinners ruled over this ground but after the installation of the new pitch, spinners are no longer the charge. The fast bowlers will prove to be more beneficial as compared to the spinners. The surface here will help the pacers take down the batters.

