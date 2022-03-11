After a victory by an innings and 222 runs within just three days, India would be aiming to wrap up a clean sweep when they face Sri Lanka in the second Test, to be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from March 12, Saturday. The game is set to be a Day-Night Test with captain Rohit Sharma gearing up to play his 400th international match. Sri Lankan batters let them down in Mohali, with them not being able to score even 200 in both their innings. Dimuth Karunaratne, the skipper, would be keen on changing that in Bengaluru and would need his team to step up and deal with the deadly Indian attack using the pink ball. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2022 Preview

For Sri Lanka, an unlikely win is the only way they can salvage something out of this series and tour overall, which has been very poor for them. Meanwhile, fans who make fantasy teams on Dream11 can read below to get suggestions on how to prepare your playing XI for the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test 2022. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd Test vs Sri Lanka: Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Bengaluru

IND vs SL, 2nd Test 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper –Rishabh Pant (IND) can be your pick for the wicketkeeper's slot.

IND vs SL, 2nd Test 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND) and Dimuth Karunaratne (SL) can be the batters in your team.

IND vs SL, 2nd Test 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders –Angelo Matthews (SL) and Ravindra Jadeja (IND) can be chosen as the all-rounders in your IND vs SL Dream11 team.

IND vs SL, 2nd Test 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Lasith Embuldeniya (SL), Vishwa Fernando (SL), Jeffrey Vandersay (SL) and Mohammed Shami (IND) can form the bowling attack.

IND vs SL, 2nd Test 2022, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Virat Kohli (IND), Dimuth Karunaratne (SL), Angelo Matthews (SL), Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Lasith Embuldeniya (SL), Vishwa Fernando (SL), Jeffrey Vandersay (SL) and Mohammed Shami (IND)

Virat Kohli (IND) can be the captain of your IND vs SL 2nd Test 2022 Dream11 Fantasy Team while Rohit Sharma (IND) can be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2022 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).