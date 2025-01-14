India Women led by stand-in skipper Smriti Mandhana, have been in stellar form in the ongoing IND-W vs IRE-W ODI Series 2025, winning both the first and second match, and will want to finish the tourney on a high against Ireland Women by clinching their 3rd encounter on January 15. The IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 will be played in Rajkot, which has been a happy hunting ground for Indian women. India Women Beat Ireland Women by 116 Runs in IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025; Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol Lead Stellar Batting Effort as Women in Blue Gain Unassailable 2–0 Lead.

This series has been all about India's batting-hitting form. In the IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025, every top-order batter slammed runs, where Jemimah Rodrigues struck her maiden one-day hundred, and Harleen Deol missed her second ton by a whisker. Deepti Sharma claimed a three-for to ensure Ireland Women do not chase down the steep target, despite Coulter Reilly's outstanding 80.

IND-W vs IRE-W Head-to-Head Record in ODIs

India Women have an unchallenged lead in head-to-head ODI matches against Ireland Women, winning all the 14 encounters so far held between these two nations.

IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 Match Key Players

Jemimah Rodrigues Deepti Sharma Gaby Lewis Harleen Deol Georgina Dempsey

IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 Match Key Battles

Pratika Rawal has been a thorn in Ireland Women's road to success, something that pacer Orla Prendergast will want to remove as early as possible during India Women's innings. Laura Delany will want to improve on her showing in the final ODI and convert her start into a big score, which would mean overcoming Deepti Sharma, who has been the standout bowler this series.

IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The third and final match of IND-W vs IRE-W ODI Series 2025 will be held at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot and commence at 11:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Jemimah Rodrigues Becomes 11th India Batter To Complete 1000 Runs in Women's ODIs, Achieves Milestone During IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025.

IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

The official broadcast partner for IND-W vs IRE-W ODI Series 2025 is Viacom 18 in India. Fans can find live telecast viewing options of IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 on Sports 18-1 and Sports-1HD. For an online live streaming viewing option for the IND-W vs IRE-W ODI match, fans can switch to the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND-W vs IRE-W 3rd ODI 2025 Likely XIs:

India Women's National Cricket Team: Smriti Mandhana (c), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Tejal Hasabnis, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sayali Satghare, Saima Thakor, Priya Mishra, Titas Sadhu

Ireland Women's National Cricket Team: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (c), Coulter Reilly (wk), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Georgina Dempsey, Alana Dalzell, Freya Sargent

