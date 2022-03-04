India and Sri Lanka meet in the first Test in Mohali after the three-match T20I series. India won the T20I series 3-0 and now will be looking to extend their dominance over the visitors in the game's longer format. The two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs SL 1st Test live streaming online and TV telecast you can scroll down. India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL Cricket Match in Mohali.

Sri Lanka are currently placed on top of the ICC WTC 2021-23 points table, having won two out of two matches. India, on the other hand, are on fifth spot with four wins from nine matches.

When is India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on March 04, 2022 (Friday). The game has a scheduled start time of 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss at 09:00 am. India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2022, Mohali Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report of Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SL Test series 2022 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test match Day 1 telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SL Test series 2022 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs SL 1st Test match Day 1 online.

