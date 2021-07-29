India and Sri Lanka meet each other in the third and final Twenty-20 International of the three-match series. The IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2021 will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 29, 2021 (Thursday). The teams enter the game with the series level at 1-1. Meanwhile, we bring you SL vs IND 3rd T20I 2021 live score updates and commentary along with all the action. IND vs SL, 2nd T20I 2021 Match Result: Sri Lanka Level Series With 4-Wicket Win.

India will once again be without most of their first choice eleven for this encounter after players were isolated according to coronavirus protocols following Krunal Pandya’s positive diagnosis. This will see the visitors field the same starting line-up as the previous game, using all the 11 players available at their disposal. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Stat Highlights.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will have received a huge confidence boost after winning the close encounter in the second game of the series. Dasun Shanaka’s side managed to grind out a win on a difficult wicket to get themselves in level terms in the series.

The strip at the Premadasa International Cricket Stadium favoured the bowlers in the previous match and with very little time to make any changes, the pitch is expected to behave in the same manner and we could see another low-scoring encounter. Both sides will be looking for a win to take the series.