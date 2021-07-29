Wicket! India are in deep trouble at the moment as Ruturaj Gaikwad is the next batsman to fall prey to Wanindu Hasaranga. Nitish Rana is the last recognized Indian batter on the crease. Ruturaj Gaikwad lbw b Hasaranga 14(10).
Wicket! A horrible mix-up sees Devdutt Padikkal head back to the Pavillion as he was caught in no man's land with Minod Bhanuka running him out. In the next over, Wanindu Hasaranga dismisses Sanju Samson as he traps him in front of the stumps.
Sri Lanka have made a great start to the final T20I game with an early wicket. Dushmantha Chameera dismissed Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan and the hosts will look to capitalise on this.
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w), Nitish Rana, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Chetan Sakariya, Varun ChakravarthySri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera
Shikhar Dhawan has won the toss and opted to bat first. Sandeep Warrier comes in for the Indian national team in the third T20I as he replaces Navdeep Saini, who was injured in the previous match.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T2oI between India and Sri Lanka from the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The series is currently tied at 1-1 and both sides will be aiming for a win.
India and Sri Lanka meet each other in the third and final Twenty-20 International of the three-match series. The IND vs SL 3rd T20I 2021 will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 29, 2021 (Thursday). The teams enter the game with the series level at 1-1. Meanwhile, we bring you SL vs IND 3rd T20I 2021 live score updates and commentary along with all the action. IND vs SL, 2nd T20I 2021 Match Result: Sri Lanka Level Series With 4-Wicket Win.
India will once again be without most of their first choice eleven for this encounter after players were isolated according to coronavirus protocols following Krunal Pandya’s positive diagnosis. This will see the visitors field the same starting line-up as the previous game, using all the 11 players available at their disposal. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Stat Highlights.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will have received a huge confidence boost after winning the close encounter in the second game of the series. Dasun Shanaka’s side managed to grind out a win on a difficult wicket to get themselves in level terms in the series.
The strip at the Premadasa International Cricket Stadium favoured the bowlers in the previous match and with very little time to make any changes, the pitch is expected to behave in the same manner and we could see another low-scoring encounter. Both sides will be looking for a win to take the series.