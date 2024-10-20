India WTC 2023-25 Final Qualification Scenario Explained: The race to claim the remaining spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final is heating up well and truly. South Africa, a day ago, beat Pakistan in the first match of their Test series to become the first team to secure a spot in the ICC WTC final that is slated to take place at Lord's in 2025. This is the first time that the Proteas have made it to the WTC final. As many as three teams--India, Australia and Sri Lanka are still in the race to make it to the ICC WTC 2023-25 final and fans will be keen on knowing the different qualification scenarios that will enable Rohit Sharma and co to enter the WTC 2023-25 final. ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 Points Table Updated

India were once well-placed to secure a spot in the WTC final after a whitewash against Bangladesh. With eight Test matches remaining, they were almost certain to qualify for the WTC final given their dominance in the format. But what followed was a shock 0-3 series defeat at home at the hands of New Zealand, which jeopardised the WTC path for Rohit Sharma's team. In this article, we shall take a look at the outcome India needs to do to make it to the WTC final. IND vs NZ 1st Test 2024: Rohit Sharma Defends Team India Newfound Aggressive Approach Following Loss Against New Zealand, Says ‘We Don’t Change Our Mindset Based on One Game'

How Can India Qualify for ICC WTC 2023-25 Final?

There are a number of scenarios under which India can qualify for the WTC final. India will qualify for the ICC WTC 2023-25 final while not having to depend on any other team if they win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 3-1. However, India will have to hope other results go their way if case of a 2-1 victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In such a scenario, Sri Lanka playing out one draw out of the two Tests they have against Australia next year is what they will want. On the other hand, a 2-2 draw in BGT 2024-25 will need Sri Lanka to defeat Australia 2-0. If the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 finishes 1-1, India will want Sri Lanka to beat Australia by a 1-0 margin. On the other hand, if India lose the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, they will be out of the race to enter the ICC WTC 2023-25 final.

It is to be noted that the IND vs AUS 5th test in Sydney in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 will be the last for India in the current WTC cycle. Hence Rohit Sharma and co will look to give it their absolute best in order to make it to the WTC final next year.

