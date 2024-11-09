In an event that will celebrate the best of Indian sporting athletes, the fifth edition of the Indian Sports Honours 2024 will take place on November 9. The Indian Sports Honours 2024 will recognise performances from Indian athletes between October 2023 to September 2024. Sporting performances from events and tournaments such as Olympic sports, Paralympic sports, the Asian Games, and the Commonwealth Games will be honoured, apart from sports like Chess, Cricket, and Squash. Fifth Edition of Indian Sports Honours Set to Celebrate India's Top Athletes and Clubs On November 9.

The jury for the Indian Sports Honours will include several celebrated stars such as Abhinav Bindra, P.T. Usha, Anjali Bhagwat, Vijender Singh, Yogeshwar Dutt, and Sardar Singh. The awards will be given across two sections, the jury and popular choice, which will selected via live polls on X, formerly known as Twitter. From Yashasvi Jaiswal to AB De Villiers, Take a Look at Top Five Players To Score 1,000 Test Runs in Calendar Year Before Turning 23.

When is Indian Sports Honours 2024 Ceremony? Know Date Time and Venue

The fifth edition of Indian Sports Honours 2024 was hosted on November 9, Saturday. The event took place at JW Marriot Hotel Juhu in Mumbai. The 5th Edition of Indian Sports Honours is scheduled be telecasted from 5 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on November 18, Monday.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Indian Sports Honours 2024 Ceremony?

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster for Indian Sports Honour 2024 in India. However, the live telecast of Indian Sports Honours 2024 will be available on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the Indian Sports Honours 2024 ceremony online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Indian Sports Honours 2024?

The Indian Sports Honours 2024 has Disney+Hotstar as the official streaming partner of the event. It is likely that the live streaming of the entire event will be available for streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website since November 18 after the live telecast of the event is complete.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2024 04:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).