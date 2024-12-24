After much anticipation, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule was finally released. India refused to travel to Pakistan despite them being the hosts of the Champions Trophy due to security reasons. Hence, they had to settle for a hybrid model with ICC with India's matches being hosted outside Pakistan. The venue was decided to be the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai where India will play all their group games and also the semifinal and final, if they qualify. Pakistan will host the remainder of the matches at their home. Group A has Pakistan, India, Bangladesh and New Zealand while Group B has England, Australia, South Africa and Afghanistan. Indian Cricket Team Full Schedule at ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Check Team India Full Fixtures and Match Venues.

India are coming out of an ICC title victory in the T20 World Cup. Last time, they lost to Pakistan in the final and will want to go all the way under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma. India are the runner-up of the ODI Cricket World Cup and will look to retain most of the squad that succeeded in the competition. Including the regulars like Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and KL Rahul the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Sanju Samson are also in contention of selection. Fans eager to know the probable squad of India for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will get the complete information here. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai; Check Groups and Complete Fixtures.

India’s Likely Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Wasington Sundar/Nitish Kumar Reddy

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2024 11:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).