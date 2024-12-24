After much controversy, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule got announced on December 2024, 2024. The competition is set to commence on February 19 and India is all set to play Pakistan on February 23. Due to ICC and PCB finally agreeing on a hybrid model, India's matches will be played in Dubai and if India qualify for the semifinal and final, India's matches will be played at Dubai. Otherwise they will be played at Lahore. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule Announced: India vs Pakistan on February 23 in Dubai; Check Groups and Complete Fixtures.

Indian Cricket Team Full Schedule at ICC Champions Trophy 2025

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 fixtures are out 🙌#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 set to play their matches in the UAE 💪 We begin our campaign with a clash against Bangladesh on 20th February, 2025 👍 pic.twitter.com/Lg46S3Ykwm — BCCI (@BCCI) December 24, 2024

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule Announced

🚨 Announced 🚨 The official fixtures for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 are out! Read on ⬇https://t.co/V8AVhRxxYu — ICC (@ICC) December 24, 2024

