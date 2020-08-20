For a few days now, Mumbai Indians has been posting pictures of the players cycling their way to practice session. Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and many other players from the Mumbai Indians camp have been seen posing with their cycles. This reminded us of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool who cycled their way to and fro from the training session. Liverpool during its pre-season camp followed the drill and looks like Mumbai Indians is also going the same way. Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will leave for the IPL 2020 in the next two days. IPL 2020 Latest News Live.

Team Mumbai Indians was one of the first ones to start preparing for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The players were already put up in isolation in the team hotels before testing them for COVID-19. Players like Bumrah, Krunal Pandya and Hardik Pandya were the ones who reached the base camp by driving down from Gujarat to Mumbai. The teams are taking utmost precaution for the players to avoid getting them in contact with any kind of disease. For now, check out pictures of the players with their cycles.

The IPL 2020 is supposed to begin from September 19, 2020, and will be hosted across three venues in UAE- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. Mumbai Indians would be looking forward to replicate their performance from IPL 20219.

