The IPL 2021 was suspended mid-way due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubble. The likes of Varun Chakravarty, Amit Mishra and a few others were tested positive in the bio-bubble. Post this, the BCCI is looking to schedule the remaining tournament in UAE in the months of September- October. Now, here is one more update which will send a wave of happiness among the fans. As per a report on s cricket website, the matches in UAE could see the return on the fans in the stands. The report further states that the UAE board has allowed 50 per cent occupancy in the match. IPL 2021 Has Been Moved to UAE for This Season: BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla.

But the fans have to be vaccinated. The BCCI is already in talks with the Emirates board to allow the fans in the stadium. "The vaccinated fans can be allowed up to 50 per cent of the [stadium] capacity," a UAE board official told Cricbuzz on the condition of anonymity. Top-notch officials from the BCCI like Board secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and joint secretary Jayesh George are already in Dubai. Logistical aspects of the tournament will be discussed here.

It is said that the players from England will not be available for the matches due to the tournament against Bangladesh and Pakistan. But the BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has said that this will not stop them from conducting the tournament in UAE. The tentative date for IPL 2021 is September 19- October 10, 2021.

