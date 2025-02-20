IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 DD Sports Live Streaming Online: India kickoff their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament, with their Group A opener against Bangladesh. The IND vs BAN will be held at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, and start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs BAN CT 2025 match DD Sports live streaming viewing option details can scroll down for more information. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India but will the IND vs BAN CT match be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or on Doordarshan Network? Scroll down to find out the India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 viewing option. India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs BAN Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

This will be only the second time that India and Bangladesh play against each other in the ICC Champions Trophy, with the last being the 2017 semi-finals. A win in this match could open the doors to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals, given Pakistan have lost their tournament opener by a massive margin. India are coming off an ODI series win over England, which makes them favourites over Bangladesh, who last played in this format back in December 2024, losing to West Indies.

Is IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Jio Star Network holds the broadcast rights of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and it will be available across cable TV or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV, etc. The IND vs BAN CT 2025 live telecast will be available on DD Sports as well but for DD Free Dish users only. JioHotstar will provide the live streaming online of the India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy 2025 match.

