After being defeated comprehensively in the first match, the India women’s team would look to bounce back in style when they take on Australia in the second T20I of the five-match series. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side conceded a nine-wicket defeat to Australia despite posting a good 172/5 on the board after batting first. Opener Shafali Verma, who will lead the side in the U19 T20 World Cup next year, starred with a 10-ball 21 with her opening partner Smriti Mandhana too chipping in with 28 runs. Late cameos by Deepti Sharma (36* off 15 balls) and wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh (36 off 20 deliveries) ensured India finished on a high. Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the series but will the live telecast of IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd T20I be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish, or Doordarshan Network? India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND W vs AUS W Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST

India’s bowling effort let them down as Beth Mooney struck 87 and Tahlia McGrath slammed 49 as Australia chased down the total with 11 balls to spare. The hosts will look to level the series in the match, which would be played at the same venue. Australia will miss Jess Jonassen with a hamstring injury. Amanda-Jade Wellington has been called up as her replacement.

Is India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I match will be available on DD Sports but on DD Free Dish and other DTT Platforms only. However, the 2nd T20I match between India vs Australia will not be available on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Dish TV and Videocon d2h. This match will not be available on DD National as well. India Women vs Australia Women 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get IND W vs AUS W T20I Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India Women vs Australia Women 2nd T20I Radio Commentary

The 2nd T20I match between India Women and Australia Women will be mostly available on the radio. All India Radio (AIR) can provide live commentary of this important game. The live commentary of the match is likely to be available on the YouTube channel of Parasar Bharati.

