Mumbai takes on Puducherry in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. Mumbai are already out of the tournament as they were knocked out following the defeat in their previous match against Haryana. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast of Mumbai vs Puducherry and other details of the game, please scroll down to get all the relevant information. Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Arjun Tendulkar Makes Debut as Mumbai Knocked Out After Loss to Haryana.

Puducherry, on the other hand, have defeated one out of three matches. The Mumbai vs Puducherry is an Elite Group E contest and will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The T20 match will begin at 12:00 PM as per IST.

Is Mumbai vs Puducherry T20 Match Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Available?

Mumbai vs Puducherry match will not be telecast live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India’s domestic tournaments. Star Sports will provide live telecast of only select matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021. However, live streaming online of Mumbai vs Puducherry will be available on Disney+Hotstar and for free streaming fans can access Jio TV app.

Mumbai Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aditya Tare(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Akash Parkar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Arjun Tendulkar, Aakarshit Gomel, Hardik Tamore, Shashank Attarde, Kruthik Hanagavadi, Minad Manjrekar, Sairaj Patil, Prathamesh Dake, Shubham Ranjane, Tushar Deshpande, Sufiyan Shaikh, Sujit Nayak.

Puducherry Squad: S Karthik, Damodaren Rohit(c), Sheldon Jackson(w), Paras Dogra, Fabid Ahmed, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Sagar Trivedi, Ashith Rajiv, Pankaj Singh, Sagar Udeshi, Kannan Vignesh, Raghu Sharma, Iqlas Naha, A Aravinddaraj, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Ragupathy, Premraj Rajavelu, J Manikandan, Subramanian Anand.

