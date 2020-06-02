Live Cricket Streaming of Finnish Premier League T20 2020, SKK Stadin JA Keravan Kriketti vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana: Get Free Telecast Details of SKK vs GHG With Match Time in India (IST) Online

Picture used for representational purpose (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

SKK Stadin JA Keravan Kriketti will take on GYM Helsinki Gymkhana in the 2nd match of the Finnish Premier League T20 2020. The match will be played on Tuesday (June 2, 2020) at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Kerava. Both the teams will be playing their first game in the tournament and will aim to make a good start. The pitch seemed like favouring the bowlers in the opening game of the tournament and is expected to behave the same in this encounter too. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and broadcast details of SKK vs GHG match. Finnish Premier League T20 2020 Schedule: Get Full Fixtures, Teams, Match Timings and Time Table in IST of the Cricket Tournament.

Eight teams will lock horns across 60 matches in the ongoing tournament. The top-four teams will advance to the play off where the top two sides will lock horns in Qualifier to get a spot in the finals while the third and fourth team will see each other in the playoffs. The winner of eliminator and loser of qualifier 1 will play each other in Qualifier 2 and the winner will go the finals. So, a lot of great action is certainly set on the cards. Now, let’s focus on the live streaming and other details of the match.

When to Watch SKK Stadin JA Keravan Kriketti vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

SKK Stadin JA Keravan Kriketti vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana clash in the Finnish Premier League T20 2020 will take place at the Kerava National Cricket Ground, Kerava on June 2, 2020 (Monday). The match is scheduled to start at 6:00 pm local time and 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of SKK Stadin JA Keravan Kriketti vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Sadly, there is no broadcaster available for Finnish Premier League T20 2020 in India. Hence, fans in India cannot watch the live telecast of SKK Stadin JA Keravan Kriketti vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana match on their television sets. But they can watch it online

Where to Get Live Streaming Online of SKK Stadin JA Keravan Kriketti vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana, Finnish Premier League T20 2020?

To enjoy the live streaming of SKK Stadin JA Keravan Kriketti vs GYM Helsinki Gymkhana match, fans need to visit the FanCode page. They can enjoy the live-action either on the FanCode app or on the FanCode website.

Squads:

SKK Stadin JA Keravan Kriketti: Qaiser Siddique, Areeb Abdul Quadir, Jake Goodwin, Mirza Zeeshan Baig, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Andrew Armitage, Atif Rasheed, Nirav Shah, Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Raja Waqas

GYM Helsinki Gymkhana: Nouman Raza, Shahid Gondal, Simranjeet Brar, Muhammad Gawas, Noufal Khalid, Pankaj Saharan, Javed Jan, Irfan Yousefzai, Faisal Shahzad, Ahmad Jaleel, Atti Rehman, Umer Akhtar