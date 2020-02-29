Live Cricket Streaming of India Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match on Hotstar and Star Sports: Watch Free Live Telecast of IND W vs SL W on TV and Online

India Women National Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

India Women will square off against Sri Lanka Women team in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 match no 14. The game will be held on February 29, 2020, at the Junction Oval Ground in Melbourne. India Women Cricket team is the first team to qualify for the semi-final of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020. India defeated New Zealand Women team in their previous game to enter into semis. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for free live cricket streaming of IND W vs SL W ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 match. We will also help you with live telecast details on Hotstar, Star Sports of the upcoming match of Women's T20 World Cup, 2020. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Alyssa Healy Happy to See Australia Batters Execute Skills.

Speaking about Sri Lanka Women's team the on-going tournament has been a bad journey for them so far. They lost both their first two games of the group stage against New Zealand And Australia respectively. In the last game, they were unable to defend the target of 123 runs against Australia Women's team. India Women team yeat again displayed some good bowling show as they defeated the New Zealand team by three runs after posting a total of 133/8 in 20 overs. Shafali Verma was awarded Man of the Match for her sensible inning of 46 runs from 34 balls. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Points Table Updated.

India W vs Sri Lanka W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 14 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match 14 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played at the Junction Oval Ground in Melbourne. The match is scheduled to start at 09:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) on February 29, 2020 (Saturday) and 03:00 PM local time.

India W vs Sri Lanka W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 14 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

India vs Sri Lanka encounter in Women’s T20I World Cup will be shown live on Star Sports, which is the official broadcaster for 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in India. Fans can catch the live action of IND W vs SL W match on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 channels.

India W vs Sri Lanka W, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Match 14 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans of both teams can also watch the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match live on online platforms. Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the game for online fans in India. They can also visit the hotstar.com page and to view the live action of IND W vs SL W match and all other matches from 2020 T20I World Cup.

India Women team under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur will want to make some change and do an experiment to work on their middle-order batting woes. Richa Ghosh might get the chance to play in the upcoming game, as she can take place of Veda Krishnamurthy.