Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off against each other in match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The MI vs KKR clash will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 23, 2021 (Thursday). The teams began the UAE leg with contrasting results as MI lost to CSK while KKR dominated RCB. So ahead of the game, here are top picks as captain and vice-captain for your MI vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team. MI vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. MI vs KKR, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Captain Pick: Andre Russell

The West Indian is also one of the best all-rounders in the game and should be selected as the captain of your MI vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team. Andre Russell was sensational against RCB as he finished with the figures of 3/9 while he didn’t get a chance to bat, the West Indian is one of the best power-hitters in the game.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction Captain Pick: Kieron Pollard

With doubts over the fitness of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard will play a crucial role for Mumbai Indians. The West Indian has been sensational with the bat this season and his wicket-taking abilities, make him a great pick as the vice-captain of your MI vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team.

MI vs KKR Probable Playing XI

Mumbai Indians Likely Playing XI: Quintin de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Saurabh Tiwari, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.

Kolkata Knight Riders Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

