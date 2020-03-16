Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi 1st Semi-Final, Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2020: Tips to Pick Best Team for MUL vs PES Clash in PSL Season 5

Multan Sultans (Photo Credits: Twitter / Multan Sultans)

Multan Sultans will take on Peshawar Zalmi in the first semi-final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020. The high-voltage encounter is scheduled to be played on March 17 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Owing to the coronavirus threat, many foreign players of both the teams have pulled their names off from the tournament. Nevertheless, both the teams still comprise of match-defining players and will aim to leave a mark in the semi-final match. Meanwhile, fans of fantasy game dream11 can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for MUL vs PES match. PSL 2020 Points Table Final Update: Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi Qualify for Semi-Finals.

The Shaan Masood-led Sultans performed brilliantly in the tournament and finished the league-stage games at the top of the team standings with 14 points. Young guns like Khushdil Shah and Usman Qadir have been the stand-out performers of the side. On the other hand, Peshawar Zalmi just managed to enter the semis and will look to make a place in the finals. Veterans like Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal and Wahab Riaz will have the onus to guide their side over the line. Now, let’s look at the best dream11 line of the match.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Kamran Akmal (PES) is the man in-form and should be picked as the wicket-keeper in your team.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Multan Sultans’ captain Shan Masood (MUL) will be joined by fellow teammate Khushdil Shah. While Imam-ul-Haq (PES) and Liam Livingstone (PES) should be the other two batsmen.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Shahid Afridi (MUL) showed glimpses of his previous self in Multan Sultans’ previous match and should be picked as the all-rounder. Shoaib Malik (PES) should be the other all-rounder in your fantasy team.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Hasan Ali (PES), Wahab Riaz (PES) and Usman Qadir (MUL) and Sohail Tanvir (MUL) should be picked as bowlers in your dream11 side.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, PSL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Kamran Akmal (PES), Shan Masood (MUL), Khushdil Shah (MUL), Imam-ul-Haq (PES), Liam Livingstone (PES), Shahid Afridi (MUL), Shoaib Malik (PES), Hasan Ali (PES), Wahab Riaz (PES) and Usman Qadir (MUL), Sohail Tanvir (MUL)

Khushdil Shah should be picked as the captain of your team while Shoaib Malik can be the vice-captain.