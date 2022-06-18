Netherlands (NED) will take on England (ENG) in the second one-day international (ODI) of the ongoing three-match series on 19 June 2022 (Sunday) at VRA cricket ground in Amstelveen and the match is set to begin at 02:30 pm IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for NED vs ENG second ODI face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Top 5 Highest Team Totals In ODI History

England in the first ODI against the Netherlands on Friday, broke their own previous record for the highest ODI total to score 498 runs. Three of the top-order English batters; Phil Salt (122), Dawid Malan (125) and Jos Buttler (162) smashed centuries which allowed the visitors to register a record total along with Liam Livingstone's 66 off 22 balls. Later, unsurprisingly hosts the Netherlands couldn't match the same fervor in batting as that of England and lost the first battle by a humongous margin of 232 runs. From the Netherlands, Scott Edwards remained the top run-scorer as he made 72 off 56 balls.

NED vs ENG , Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Phil Salt (ENG) and Jos Buttler (ENG) can be taken as our wicket-keepers.

NED vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Max O'Dowd (NED), Liam Livingstone (ENG) and Jason Roy (ENG) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team.

NED vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Pieter Seelaar (NED), Moeen Ali (ENG), Logan van Beek (NED) could be our all-rounders.

NED vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shane Snater (NED), David Willey (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG) could form the bowling attack.

NED vs ENG, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Phil Salt (ENG), Jos Buttler (ENG), Max O'Dowd (NED), Liam Livingstone (ENG), Jason Roy (ENG), Pieter Seelaar (NED), Moeen Ali (ENG), Logan van Beek (NED), Shane Snater (NED), David Willey (ENG), Adil Rashid (ENG).

Jos Buttler (ENG) could be named as the captain of your NED vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Team, whereas Liam Livingstone (ENG) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

