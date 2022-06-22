The Netherlands may have lost the ODI series against England, but it will not dampen their spirits as they host the 2019 World Cup champions in the last match of the series. The Dutch have batted well so far, but their weak bowling unit has crumbled. Skipper Pieter Seelaar announced his retirement post the first game owing to a chronic back injury which was a huge loss for the team, and now Scott Edwards will have to guide his team through these challenges. For England, they have a tough battle coming up against India and this might not be the best practice for those games but nevertheless the team’s form is positive. Pieter Seelar, Netherlands Captain, Announces Retirement From International Cricket Due to Back Injury.

Skipper Scott Edwards scored a 73-ball 78 in the second game to help guide his team past 200 in a game reduced to 41 overs. Logan van Beek and Teja Nidamanuru chipped in with some much-needed runs in the latter stages of the innings, and overall Netherlands will be happy with the kind of batting display they displayed. But England did not break a sweat in the chase and this is where the Dutch needs to improve.

Phil Salt and Jason Roy were the star of the show for England with the bat and the ease with which the scored showcased the difference in talent between the two teams. Despite being a dead rubber, England will continue to play a strong side with the likes of Jason Roy, Jos Butler and Phil Salt all featuring. Moeen Ali with the bowl is crucial for England, with the Dutch batsmen failing to pick is variations.

When and Where is NED vs ENG 3rd ODI 2022?

The NED vs ENG 3rd ODI 2022 takes place at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen on June 22, 2022 (Wednesday) onwards. The NED vs ENG ODI cricket match has a start time of 02:30 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of NED vs ENG 3rd ODI 2022?

Sadly there is no official broadcaster of England tour of Netherlands 2022 in India. However, in absence of NED vs ENG live TV telecast, live streaming online option is available for fans.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of NED vs ENG 3rd ODI 2022?

Despite not live telecast available, fans in India can watch NED vs ENG live streaming online on FanCode mobile app and website. Users will have to pay a nominal fee to get access to live content. England are far ahead of the Netherlands at the moment and should secure another win in the series for the whitewash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2022 01:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).