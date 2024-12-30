New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand are leading the three-match T20I series 1-0 after winning the first T20I by eight runs over Sri Lanka. It was a close contest between the two sides by the Blackcaps stood tall in the end with their exceptional bowling effort. Although, Pathum Nissanka helped Sri Lanka to stay alive in the match. Matt Henry had other things in mind and he sent back Pathum Nissanka for 90 which automatically made Sri Lanka very uncomfortable during the death overs. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2024: How To Watch NZ vs SL Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?

It was not an impossible task to chase 173 runs on that sort of pitch but New Zealand bowlers did an excellent job. Coming into the 2nd T20I 2024, New Zealand will be keen on sealing the series win after winning the second match of the series. Sri Lanka will be looking for a comeback if they want to stay alive in the series. Sri Lanka are a strong side and they can manage a comeback only if they do not make any mistakes.

It will be tough to defeat New Zealand on their home soil but in the Twenty-20 format, the teams can change the pace as per their needs and it is surely going to be an intense encounter between New Zealand and the visitors Sri Lanka. New Zealand will be coming in confident, but the same cannot be said for the Sri Lankan side as it is going to be an important contest for them. NZ vs SL 1st T20I 2024: Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, and Jacob Duffy Star For Hosts As New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka by Eight Runs.

Squads

New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith.

Sri Lanka Squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal. Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana.