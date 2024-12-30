New Zealand are fighting back after a couple of wickets. Sri Lanka are now under some pressure. This can lead to New Zealand to a good total which will be a tough job for Sri Lanka.
OUT! And that's when things were looking good for the Blackcaps, Wanindu Hasaranga strikes and New Zealand are now two down. Tim Robinson completely missed out on the delivery and was clean-bowled. Tim Robinson b Wanindu Hasaranga 41 (34)
An impressive piece of batting by Mark Chapman and Tim Robinson. This is keeping Blackcaps in control now. Sri Lanka will have to work hard now to scalp a wicket or two. New Zealand are marching forward.
After another scare, New Zealand have survived the initial overs at the loss of one wicket. It was a good over for the hosts as a couple of boundaries came through. Sri Lanka will have to scalp another wicket if they want to keep the pressure on New Zealand.
OUT! New Zealand are one down! Rachin Ravindra is walking back early. It was a poor shot selection by the opening batter as he gives himself room. Sri Lanka will be happy. Rachin Ravindra c Matheesha Pathirana b Nuwan Thushara 1 (4)
Nuwan Thushara bowled very good four balls but the fifth one was fuller which helped Tim Robinson get off the mark and that too with a six.
Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalana (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
New Zealand Playing XI: Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay (wk), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy
TOSS! Sri Lanka national cricket team has won the toss and they have elected to bat first in the 2nd T20I of the series against the Blackcaps.
New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Live Score Updates: Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand are leading the three-match T20I series 1-0 after winning the first T20I by eight runs over Sri Lanka. It was a close contest between the two sides by the Blackcaps stood tall in the end with their exceptional bowling effort. Although, Pathum Nissanka helped Sri Lanka to stay alive in the match. Matt Henry had other things in mind and he sent back Pathum Nissanka for 90 which automatically made Sri Lanka very uncomfortable during the death overs. New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Free Live Streaming Online, 2nd T20I 2024: How To Watch NZ vs SL Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?
It was not an impossible task to chase 173 runs on that sort of pitch but New Zealand bowlers did an excellent job. Coming into the 2nd T20I 2024, New Zealand will be keen on sealing the series win after winning the second match of the series. Sri Lanka will be looking for a comeback if they want to stay alive in the series. Sri Lanka are a strong side and they can manage a comeback only if they do not make any mistakes.
It will be tough to defeat New Zealand on their home soil but in the Twenty-20 format, the teams can change the pace as per their needs and it is surely going to be an intense encounter between New Zealand and the visitors Sri Lanka. New Zealand will be coming in confident, but the same cannot be said for the Sri Lankan side as it is going to be an important contest for them. NZ vs SL 1st T20I 2024: Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, and Jacob Duffy Star For Hosts As New Zealand Beat Sri Lanka by Eight Runs.
Squads
New Zealand Squad: Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith.
Sri Lanka Squad: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal. Kamindu Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nuwan Thushara, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana.