New Zealand will meet West Indies in the second T20I of the three-match series on November 29 (Sunday). The encounter takes place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui with stakes being too high. The Kiwis – who won the opening T20I by five wickets – have a chance to seal the series 2-0 while it’s a do-or-die encounter for Kieron Pollard’s men. Hence, fans must brace themselves to witness a great game of T20 cricket. Meanwhile, if you are a Dream11 fan and are looking for the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for NZ vs WI 2nd T20I match, kindly scroll down. West Indies Unveils New Jersey for T20I Series Against New Zealand As Countdown Begins for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Although the Blackcaps emerged victorious in the first game, West Indies also performed as per expectations. Lockie Ferguson rattled Windies’ batting-order with a five-wicket haul, but the visitors eventually posted 180-7 thanks to a fiery half-century from captain Pollard. Chasing the challenging total, New Zealand looked in all sorts of trouble after getting reduced for 63/4. However, Jimmy Neesham joined forces with Mitchell Santner, and the two all-rounders guided their side to a five-wicket triumph. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keepers for NZ vs WI 2nd T20I Dream11 team should be Nicholas Pooran (WI) and Andre Fletcher (WI).

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with three batsmen for your fantasy team, and they should be Martin Guptill (NZ), Brandon King (NZ) and Shimron Hetmyer (WI).

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The three all-rounders for NZ vs WI 2nd T20I 2020 team should be Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ) and Kieron Pollard (WI).

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Keemo Paul (WI) and Sheldon Cottrell (WI).

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (WI), Andre Fletcher (WI), Martin Guptill (NZ), Brandon King (NZ), Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Jimmy Neesham (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ) and Kieron Pollard (WI), Lockie Ferguson (NZ), Keemo Paul (WI), Sheldon Cottrell (WI).

Kieron Pollard (WI) should be picked as the captain of your Dream11 team while Lockie Ferguson (NZ) can be chosen as vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2020 11:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).