Sri Lanka vs Australia Test Series 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast in India: Australia is all set to visit Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, which will officially end their World Test Championship assignments ahead of the much-awaited and anticipated World Test Championship final against South Africa. Sri Lanka, who were in contention for the final even during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 has been now knocked out of the race and they will look to continue their home domination by defeating an in-form Australia. Australia captain Pat Cummins is all set to miss the series as he stayed back in Australia to stay beside his wife as she is going to give the birth of his second child. Steve Smith has been named the stand in captain as his cover. Sri Lanka vs Australia 2025 Full Schedule Online: Get SL vs AUS Test and ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Steve Smith suffered an elbow injury ahead of the series and was uncertain for some time before he was cleaned to join. So was Matthew Kuhnemann who will assist Nathan Lyon in the spin friendly conditions for Australia. Jos Inglis is also another batter who is in contention to play as he has good reputation against spin. Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan batting line-up is filled with seasoned players who've all played quite a bit against this Australian team, with Kamindu Mendis the power centre with his extraordinary numbers in Tests. Prabath Jayasuriya will be the key like he was on debut against the Aussies in 2022, and has been ever since for his team. Pathum Nissanka has been ruled out of the series with injury.

Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia Test Series 2025 Matches?

The official broadcast partner for Sri Lanka vs Australia Test Series 2025 in India are Sony Sports Network. All matches of SL vs AUS Test Series will have live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports 5 SD/HD TV channels. For live streaming viewing options for SL vs AUS 2025, fans can read below. SL vs AUS 2025: Pathum Nissanka Likely to Miss First Test at Galle As He Is Still Recovering From Groin Injury.

How to Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia Test Series 2025 Free Live Streaming Online in India?

Sony Liv and FanCode are the official OTT partner for the Sri Lanka vs Australia Test Series 2025 in India and will have live streaming viewing options on their app and website, where fans in India can watch SL vs AUS 2025 online.

