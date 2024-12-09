Sarfaraz Ahmed, one of Pakistan's most successful captains across age groups, has hinted about his looming retirement from cricket. Speaking amidst the ongoing Pakistan Champions Cup T20 2024, Ahmed indicated his impending retirement, which might come sooner than expected. Pakistan Champions Cup T20 2024 Schedule, Free Live Streaming Online, Teams, Squads and All You Need to Know

As reported by Tribune, the 37-year-old responded to a question about his future with Pakistan men's national cricket side in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

"Regarding my career, I believe there's nothing more to say. I understand what you're waiting for, and it will happen soon,", Ahmed replied. The wicketkeeper-batter is currently working with Dolphins as a mentor, having last featured for Pakistan in a Test against Australia at Perth last year. Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan's 2017 Champions Trophy-Winning Captain Poses With Trophy in Karachi (Watch Video).

Ahmed's accolades as Pakistan's Under-19 captain and senior men's team are plenty, where the ICC U19 World Cup win in 2006 and the famous ICC Champions Trophy 2017 triumph over India in the final at Edgbaston ranks on the top.

Overall, the former red and white Ball captain has played 54 Tests, 117 ODIs, and 61 T20Is, smashing 6,164 runs with six hundred and 35 half-centuries between 2007 and 2024.

