Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Dream11: The Pakistan national cricket team will take on the host Zimbabwe cricket team in the first T20I of the three-match T20I series on Sunday, December 1. The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe first T20I 2024 will be hosted at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The much-awaited contest will begin at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, cricket fans who are looking to make their Dream11 fantasy team for the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I 2024 can scroll down to get the latest fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions for the first T20I between the Zimbabwe national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team match in Bulawayo. PAK vs ZIM 2024 Schedule: Check List of Fixtures in Pakistan vs Zimbabwe ODI and T20I Series With Venues and Match Timings in IST.

Earlier, the Pakistan national cricket team won the three-match ODI series 2-1 against the Zimbabwe national cricket team in Bulawayo. Host Zimbabwe won the opening ODI by 80 runs (DLS method) before Pakistan thrashed the host in the second ODI (10 wickets) and the third ODI by 99 runs. For the T20I series, the Green Shirts will be without their newly appointed white-ball captain, Mohammad Rizwan. In Rizwan's absence, Agha Salman has been named stand-in skipper for the three-match T20I series. ICC Asks PCB to Reconsider Stance on Hybrid Model As Delay in Champions League 2025 Schedule Announcement Continues Amid India-Pakistan Standoff: Report.

PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Usman Khan (PAK)

Batters: Brian Bennett (ZIM), Ryan Burl (ZIM), Irfan Khan (PAK)

All-Rounders: Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Agha Salman (PAK), Wesley Madhevere (ZIM)

Bowlers: Haris Rauf (PAK), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Mohammad Hasnain (PAK), Abbas Afridi (PAK)

PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I 2024 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Haris Rauf (c), Sikandar Raza (vc)

PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I Match Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up:

Usman Khan (PAK), Brian Bennett (ZIM), Ryan Burl (ZIM), Irfan Khan (PAK), Sikandar Raza (ZIM), Agha Salman (PAK), Wesley Madhevere (ZIM), Haris Rauf (PAK), Blessing Muzarabani (ZIM), Mohammad Hasnain (PAK), Abbas Afridi (PAK)

