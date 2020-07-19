Pakistan is in England for their bilateral series against the hosts, which begins from August 05. The team is currently based in Derby and are playing an intra-squad warm-up match. The squad has been divided into two teams Babar Azam XI and Azhar Ali XI or Team Green and Team White. The four-day match is underway at the County Ground in Derby. Meanwhile, fans are keen to follow the live action of Pakistan’s practice match and thus are searching for ‘Pakistan warm-up match 2020 live streaming’. Scroll down for all the information of Team Green vs Team White live streaming online along with live scoreboard details. England vs Pakistan 2020 Full Schedule Announced by ECB, Series to Start on August 5; Hosts to Take on Ireland in ODIs As Well.

Pakistan’s warm-up match in England is underway. Team White after opting to bat first were bowled out for 249 with wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan scoring unbeaten 54. For Team Green, young fast-bowler Naseem Shah picked a five-wicket haul. In response, Team White at the close of second day’s play were 162 for five with Asad Shafiq and Faheem Ashraf batting on 50 and five respectively.

Pakistan Intra-Squad Warm-up Match 2020 Live Streaming Online

The warm-up match is underway as it started on July 17 and will end on July 20. Unfortunately, no live streaming of Pakistan’s intra-squad practice match is available online. However, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is posting videos related to match online, and fans can watch some action there.

Four-Day Intra-Squad Practice Match at the Incora County Ground. Stumps Day Two Team White: 249-10 (94 overs) Team Green: 162-5 SCORECARD 👉 https://t.co/KZ4r1HmH7Bhttps://t.co/uXLhsrAhaH pic.twitter.com/mbT2iS9YtO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 18, 2020

Pakistan Intra-Squad Warm-up Match 2020 Live Scoreboard

Good news for fans! While no live streaming is available but fans can check live scoreboard of Babar Azam XI and Azhar Ali XI practice match. The scoreboard is available on PCB’s official website here. Pakistan vs England 2020: No 5-Star Accommodation for Visitors in Derby (View Photos).

Team Green: Azhar Ali (c), Abid Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Asad Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Abbas and Wahab Riaz. 12th man: Imran Khan.

Team White: Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Musa, Usman Khan Shinwari and Haider Ali. 12th man: Kashif Bhatti.

