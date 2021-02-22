Lahore Qalandars will cross swords with Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming fixture of HBL Pakistan Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday (February 22). Although both sides have made contrasting starts to their respective campaigns, they must leave no stones unturned to emerge winners. While Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Gladiators suffered a humiliating seven-wicket loss to Karachi Kings in their first game, Sohail Akhtar and Co defeated Peshawar Zalmi by four wickets in their opening game. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of LAH vs QUE match. PSL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Young speedster Shaheen Afridi was the chief architect of Qalandars’ triumph in the first game. The left-arm pacer scalped three wickets as Peshawar Zalmi were restricted to 140/6. In reply, Mohammed Hafeez and Rashid Khan played handy cameos as Lahore crossed the line with nine balls to spare. On the other hand, Chris Gayle and Mohammad Hasnain were among the few shining stars for Gladiators in their opening game. Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan and Ben Cutting need to step up to guide Gladiators to their first win of the season. As the game gets lined up, let’s look at the streaming and other details. LAH vs QUE Gladiators Dream11 Team Prediction in Pakistan Super League 2021.

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue as per IST

Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators match will be played at the Karachi National Stadium. The game will be held on February 22, 2021 (Monday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators clash on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Pakistan Super League 2021 in India. So fans need to tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators, Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow Pakistan Super League 2021 live-action online. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators match online for fans in India.

Quetta Gladiators Squad: Tom Banton, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Chris Gayle, Saim Ayub, Azam Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Ben Cutting, Qais Ahmad, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Abdul Nasir, Usman Khan

Lahore Qalandars Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar(c), Agha Salman, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk(w), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Ahmed Daniyal, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Muhammad Faizan, Zeeshan Ashraf, Maaz Khan, Muhammad Zaid Alam, Haris Rauf

