Team India had a memorable series against England as they defeated the Three Lions in all three formats. Although the visitors put up a formidable fight in the white-ball leg of the tour, the home team, who clinched the Test series 3-1, won the T20I series 3-2 and ODI series 2-1. One Indian player who stood out in the challenging series was the captain Virat Kohli. While the talismanic batsman couldn’t live up to his standards during the Test series, he unleashed his A-game during the limited-over games. He smashed three half-centuries during the T20I series, earning the Man of the Series Award, before registering back to back fifties in ODIs. Virat Kohli Begins Preparation for IPL 2021 After India vs England ODI Series (Watch Video).

Fans were highly impressed with the veteran batsman’s dominating show, and so were Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the side Kohli represents in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As the 32-year-old smashed a flurry of records during the ODI and T20I series, RCB flaunted Kohli’s milestones by comparing him to Thanos, supervillain of famous Hollywood movie franchise Marvel Cinematic Universe. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full Time Table, Fixtures.

In the Avengers series, Thanos had six infinity stones, comprising different powers. Now, what inspired RCB to compare Kohli to Thanos is the fact that the Indian skipper smashed six major records during the limited-overs leg. Among those six, Kohli became the first player to complete 3000 T20I runs, and also the fastest batsman to complete 10000 international runs at home. RCB Likely Playing XI in IPL 2021: Check Out Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Predicted First Choice Line-Up.

RCB Compares Kohli To Thanos!!

He snaps his fingers and half the records others hold would disappear 😎 Captain Kohli broke 6⃣(Yes, 6⃣) records over the course of the T20I and ODI series against 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/G6CtMMuRE2 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 29, 2021

With India vs England series coming to an end, the focus now shifts towards VIVO IPL 2021, which gets underway on April 9. Virat Kohli’s RCB are up against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener and would like to make a winning start. Notably, Kohli is set to open for Bangalore this season, and he would be determined to take his side to glory.

