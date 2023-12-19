As the IPL gets bigger, more and more emphasis gets laid at the growing scouting network trying to get as much a competitive advantage amidst the domestic resources getting scarce with more and more teams closing in on them. Teams have looked at U-19 and U-25 domestic tournaments to look at specific skill sets of cricketers and identify them early so that they can secure them at a cheaper price at the auction. Mumbai Indians is one of the teams who even started to give exposure by taking scouted players to overseas tours during pre-season. Robin Minz is one of the cricketers who are products of the scouting process. Spencer Johnson Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Australia's Latest Pace Sensation, Signed by GT for Rs 10 Crore at IPL 2024 Auction.

After his first season with Gujarat Titans where he was picked in the IPL 2024 auction, the star wicketkeeper batter became the first tribal cricketer from Jharkhand to lay in IPL. Sadly, he had to pull out due to a bike accident. Re-entering the list for the IPL auction, Mumbai Indians again secured his services for 65 Lakh outbidding Chennai Super Kings for the left-handed batter. The ability of Minz to pack a punch in the middle order and also playing as a keeper opens a spot at the top of the order for another quality cricketer. In this article, we will see the reasons why Robin Minz was valued at such a high price.

Robin Minz Quick Facts

# Robin Minz was born in Ranchi, Jharkhand on September 13, 2002

#The exciting cricketer is known for his aggressive playing style and fearless strokes.

# The 21 years old cricketer is left hander and also is a wicketkeeper.

# Robin Minz is the first tribal cricketer of Jharkhand to get picked in IPL.

# Robin Minz has represented Jharkhand in U-19 and U-25 level but is yet to play Ranji Trophy.

# Impressed by his performance at the age group level, he was called up by several franchises for trials.

# He was picked by Mumbai Indians for their Pre-season UK tour and he played for MI in that tour showing his performance to them.

# Former cricketer Robin Uthappa revealed that Robin Minz is called 'Indian Kieron Pollard' in domestic circuit because of his strong hits.

