Saurashtra Cricket Association Donates Rs 42 Lakh to COVID-19 Relief Fund

COVID-19 Outbreak. (Photo Credits: PIXABAY)

Ahmedabad, March 27: Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) has decided to donate an amount of Rs 42 lakh to combat the spread of COVID-19. SCA will be donating Rs 21 lakh each to Prime Ministers Relief Fund and Gujarat Chief Ministers Relief Fund set up for battling coronavirus pandemic.

"Saurashtra Cricket Association has all care and concern for citizens of India in the challenging situation of novel coronavirus pandemic. We request and urge all Indians to stay indoors, stay fit and stay safe," an SCA release quoted Niranjan Shah, former Secretary of BCCI and SCA, as saying. Kapil Dev Urges Countrymen to Stay Indoors During Lockdown, Says 'I Know We Will Win the Battle Against Coronavirus'.

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has also donated Rs 25 lakh towards the West Bengal government's emergency relief fund with president Avishek Dalmiya adding another Rs 5 lakh from his pocket.

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has also said that he will provide free rice worth Rs 50 lakh to the needy people who have been put in government schools for safety and security amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ace Indian sprinter Hima Das has also pledged to donate her one month's salary to Assam's COVID-19 relief fund.

Shuttler P.V. Sindhu has also donated a sum of Rs 10 lakh to combat the spread of coronavirus. Sindhu has donated Rs 5 lakh each to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister Relief Funds in fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia, who works as an OSD in Railways, has already donated his six months' salary to Haryana coronavirus relief fund.

Former India opener and BJP lawmaker Gautam Gambhir has already announced he will be donating Rs 50 lakh to make sure citizens are given adequate equipment to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the national capital.

Tennis star Sania Mirza has also stepped forward to raise money to provide food and other basic necessities for the daily wage workers during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed more than 20,000 lives across the world. Sprinter Hima Das Pledges to Donate One Month’s Salary to Combat Coronavirus Pandemic.

Over 700 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India while 17 people have lost their lives.