Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi held an interactive #AskAfridi session on Twitter. "I'm ready and excited for this, let's start! #AskAfridi,' wrote the former Pakistan captain before beginning the session. Afridi answered a range of questions, and during the session, one of his followers asked the all-rounder to pick better captain between MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting. Afridi ended up rating Dhoni over Ponting as the better captain. IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant Plays ‘MS Dhoni Helicopter Shot’ As Delhi Capitals Star Prepares for Upcoming Season in UAE (Watch Video).

While replying to the question, Afridi explained why he picked Dhoni as the better captain. "I rate Dhoni a bit higher than Ponting as he developed a new team full of youngsters," wrote Afridi.

Here's Afridi's Reply to a Fan

I rate Dhoni a bit higher than Ponting as he developed a new team full of youngsters — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 29, 2020

Afridi then ended the session on Twitter by tweeting, "thank you all, I had good fun chatting to you all. Sorry for not replying to all questions, InshAllah next time will try to take more questions.Take care and stay safe!" Fan Takes Selfie With Haris Rauf, Later Realises Pakistan Bowler is Coronavirus Positive; Though Pacer Has Tested Negative Now.

The former Pakistan cricketer earlier had tested coronavirus positive. Afridi was involved in charity work for his Shahid Afridi Foundation and travelled to various parts of Pakistan. The all-rounder, after staying in isolation and going under medication, recovered from the virus and tested negative along with his wife and daughters.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 11:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).