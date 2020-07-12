Being away from cricket amid the COVID-19 crisis must not be easy for any player and Shikhar Dhawan is no exception. In the meantime, however, the swashbuckling Indian opener has been kept busy by his son Zoravar. Dhawan frequently posts photos and videos on social media in which he and his son can be seen involved in his various activities like playing cricket, dancing and doing home experiments. Well, cooking is the latest thing to be added on the list. In Dhawan’s latest video on Instagram, Zoravar can be seen cooking chapatis in the kitchen while wearing a superhero suit. Shikhar Dhawan Gets ‘Fresh Look’ From ‘Headmaster’ Zoravar (View Pic).

"Even Super Heroes can Cook #Zoraver cooking chapati," Dhawan captioned the post. In the clip, Zoravar can be seen cooking the chapati in the pan while the veteran cricketer is giving instructions from behind. Fans were in awe seeing a little child cooking like a boss as the comment section of the post got filled with praises. Meanwhile, have a look at the post. Like Father, Like Son: Shikhar Dhawan Shares Picture of His 'Duplicate' Zoravar.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram Even Super Heroes can Cook 😜#Zoraver Cooking Chapati 😁😁 A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on Jul 11, 2020 at 4:30am PDT

Few days back, the Delhi Capitals opener shared a video on his Instagram story in which Zoravar was seen giving his father a haircut through a trimmer. Well, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made is clear that the national team’s practice session will not be resumed before August. Hence, Dhawan has some more time to have fun with his son before getting in the groove again.

Meanwhile, BCCI is planning to host the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in September-October. However, they have to wait for the official confirmation of International Cricket Council (ICC) regarding the postponement of T20 World Cup.

